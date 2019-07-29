OPP investigating after man stabbed multiple times in Ramara, Ont.

Officers are investigating after a 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Ramara, Ont. during the early morning hours of Monday, OPP say.

At about 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a call at a Logan Lane residence, where a Ramara man was found badly injured following a serious assault, police say.

The County of Simcoe Paramedic Services was on the scene treating the man before he was transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police add.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surround the assault and are appealing for witnesses.

According to officers, the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

