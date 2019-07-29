Woman reportedly assaulted after using racial slur: Barrie police

Officers are searching for witnesses after a woman was allegedly assaulted following her use of a racial slur in the Centennial Beach area in Barrie on July 13, police say.

At 3:20 a.m., officers responded to 65 Lakeshore Dr. after a woman was reportedly struck in the face south of the park’s play structure.

The individual who allegedly struck the woman immediately left the park area, according to police.

The male suspect reportedly left in a black Dodge vehicle, which police were unable to locate in the area.

Police believe the alleged assault was a result of the woman reportedly using a racial slur. Officers allege the remark was in reference to a song and not directed towards the unknown man.

The man was described as about 18 years old and six feet two inches tall and was wearing a white hoodie with a red “V” on the front, police say.

Police say anyone with information can email the officer investigating the incident at 7498@barriepolice.ca.

