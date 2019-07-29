Crime
July 29, 2019 11:27 am

Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Barrie

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Barrie police say the stabbing occurred early on Saturday and left a man in life-threatening condition.

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed in downtown Barrie early Saturday.

A 28-year-old victim sustained life-threatening injuries after police say he was stabbed in the area of Dunlop Street West and Maple Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

The victim was subsequently taken to a Toronto hospital, where, according to Peter Leon, corporate communications co-ordinator with the Barrie Police Service, he’s still in life-threatening condition.

“We had persons of interest that did come forward on Sunday evening,” Leon said. “We did post some pictures of two people that we believe may have information, and they have contacted our investigators with respect to that already.”

Leon said the two individuals may have seen something or could assist officers with the investigation, which is ongoing.

“We are very grateful that they did respond as quickly as they did,” Leon said. “We’re dealing with a very, very serious occurrence.”

According to Leon, the man was stabbed with an edged weapon.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Howe with the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2164, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

