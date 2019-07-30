Crime
July 30, 2019 12:16 pm

22-year-old man charged after allegedly threatening man with firearm in Penetanguishene

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police have charged a 22-year-old man after responding to a reported threat at a home in Penetanguishene on Monday.

A 22-year-old Midland man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm at a home in Penetanguishene early Monday.

Officers responded to the reported threat at a residence on Chatham Street at 3:30 a.m., police say.

According to police, the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, and further investigation led police to an apartment on Main Street, where they say they found the male suspect.

Police say officers continued investigating the alleged incident and arrested Tanner McCue at 9:15 a.m. Monday.

McCue was charged with the following offences:

  • Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
  • One count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • One count of occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm present
  • One count of transporting a firearm in a careless manner
  • One count of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • One count of pointing a firearm
  • One count of knowledge of the unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • One count of assault with a weapon

The accused will appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

