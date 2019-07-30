22-year-old man charged after allegedly threatening man with firearm in Penetanguishene

A 22-year-old Midland man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm at a home in Penetanguishene early Monday.
Officers responded to the reported threat at a residence on Chatham Street at 3:30 a.m., police say.
According to police, the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, and further investigation led police to an apartment on Main Street, where they say they found the male suspect.
Police say officers continued investigating the alleged incident and arrested Tanner McCue at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
McCue was charged with the following offences:
The accused will appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Tuesday.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
