Alleged arson fire outside Osoyoos RCMP detachment snuffed thanks to passerby

Members of the Osoyoos RCMP are lauding the efforts of a man who helped extinguish a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment.

On Thursday night at around 9:30 p.m., two officers at work smelled what they believed was smoke, according to an RCMP press release.

The officers went outside and found that the main entrance and the front portion of the building were up in flames.

READ MORE: Richter Mountain wildfire now estimated at 400 hectares in size

“Luckily, a very astute passerby saw the fire and was already using water from his RV in an attempt to put it out,” Osoyoos RCMP said.

The Osoyoos Fire Department also responded to the scene, confirming the fire was out.

RCMP said the building sustained minimal damage in the ordeal.

READ MORE: Oliver Fire Department knocks down Saturday evening inferno

“This situation could have been very dangerous for the members inside the detachment,” said Cpl. Dave Smith of the Osoyoos RCMP.

“Luckily, a good samaritan was nearby and acted very quickly to put out the fire.”

While standing outside, officers saw a man return to the fire with flammable items, police say. He was recognized from previous run-ins with police.

READ MORE: Police seeking information after alleged hit-and-run involving cyclist in Kelowna

Joseph McArthur-Pereira, 28, has been charged with arson endangering life and mischief causing danger to life.

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 21.