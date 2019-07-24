Kelowna RCMP release car arson surveillance video, hope public will help identify suspect

It’s grainy video, taken at night, but it clearly shows what’s happening: an arsonist torching a Mini Cooper.

On Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP released video surveillance of the incident on June 24, hoping it will generate more leads in their ongoing investigation.

The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m., and when emergency crews arrived on scene, the Mini Cooper on Pearson Road was fully engulfed in flames.

“In the CCTV video seized by investigators an individual can be clearly seen lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked Mini Cooper, through its open passenger-side door,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release.

“The suspect flees on foot, but it doesn’t take long for the blaze to grow and spread through the interior of the passenger vehicle.”

The suspect, at the time of the incident, is described as being approximately six feet and being heavier set. He was wearing a light-coloured hoodie, light-coloured pants and dark running shoes.

“Someone in the community must recognize our arson suspect,” O’Donaghey.

“The suspect, who may be recognizable to someone due to his clothing or stature, seems to carry himself in a unique and distinctive manner as he jogs away from the scene.”

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.