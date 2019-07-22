19-year-old Midland man charged with arson after fire in Victoria Harbour: OPP

A 19-year-old man from Midland has been charged with arson after a reported structure fire in a residential area in Victoria Harbour, Ont., just after 8 a.m. on Monday, OPP say.

According to officers, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tay Fire and Emergency Services were able to put out the fire and the Office of the Fire Marshal attended the scene, police add.

Nick Shelswell was charged with arson and is being held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Tuesday, OPP say.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

