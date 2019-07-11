Kelowna family living in fear after 3rd vehicle set ablaze

A Kelowna family is reeling after three of their vehicles have been destroyed by fire in less than two weeks.

“I’m terrified,” said the homeowner, who believes all three fires were intentionally set.

“I can’t even really express into words how horrified I am, to realize that someone is potentially targeting me.”

The latest incident happened Thursday at approximately 1:45 a.m., and involved a Mini Cooper.

The vehicle was parked approximately 25 feet from the front door of the family’s home, located along the 800 block of Galbraith Place in Rutland.

The first car fire involved a Mazda Miata. It was torched on June 30, at approximately 5:30 a.m., and was parked at the back of the home.

The second car fire involved an Acura TL on July 8, at 4:30 a.m. That car was also parked at the back of the home.

“Not only in the back where [the cars] were secluded,” said the homeowner, “but this time it was right out in front of the house.

“Houses are nearby, neighbours were out watching and it’s just absolutely disgusting.”

An investigation is underway, and police say they are working with the family on a safety plan.

Earlier this week, Kelowna RCMP issued a statement saying they believe the first two incidents were deliberately set.

If you have information regarding these car fires, and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.