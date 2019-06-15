Home and vehicles destroyed, cats killed after heavy fire in Chilliwack

A Chilliwack family was able to escape mostly unscathed after their home went up in flames Saturday morning.

Firefighters from all six of the city’s fire halls were called to the home in the 45800 block of South Sumas Road around 9:30 a.m.

The two-storey home was fully involved when crews arrived on scene, and was completely destroyed.

The flames also damaged two pickup trucks parked next to the garage. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the one property.

Fire Chief Ian Josephson said a man and his two teenage sons were able to safely evacuate, but two pet cats did not survive.

The man was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation and a minor burn to his arm.

Josephson said no firefighters were injured.

The fire is being considered accidental and is now under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.