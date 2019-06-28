Winnipeg fire crews work to battle vehicle fire before flames spread

Winnipeg fire crews battled a blaze late Thursday night in the North End of the city.

Crews say they responded to a vehicle fire in the 300 block of Gilmore Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

According to the city, the vehicle was parked near a garage when the car caught on fire.

Residents in the home were forced to evacuate as a precaution, however the fire spread to the garage and not to the home.

The City says the cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no injuries reported.