Kelowna fire destroys two vehicles, police treating blaze as suspicious

A late-night fire in Kelowna that destroyed two vehicles and damaged a home’s exterior is being treated as suspicious by police.

According to Kelowna RCMP, a Dodge D150 pickup truck and a Ford Focus sedan were engulfed by the intense blaze, which happened just before midnight Friday along the 4300 block of Takla Road.

Scorch marks could be seen Saturday morning on the driveway where the two vehicles were parked, while the nearby residence had damaged siding.

READ MORE: Lightning strikes Kelowna natural gas line, sparking grass fire

Police said no one was injured in the fire.

“A neighbour was awakened by the sounds of the fire and called 911,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, which had begun to spread to the nearby home, whose occupants were asleep and unaware of the dangers outside.”

WATCH (Aired May 23, 2019): Fire at Florida home leaves five high-end luxury cars destroyed

Police members were on scene Saturday, still investigating the incident. Police also said both vehicles had been seized for further examination.

Kelowna RCMP also stated that while an exact cause has yet to be determined by police and Kelowna Fire Department investigators, the circumstances surrounding the fire are being considered suspicious.

READ MORE: Winnipeg fire crews work to battle vehicle fire before flames spread

If you witnessed this incident or have information and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.