Woman dies in house fire south of Cornwall

The fire marshal, the Coroner’s office and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP are investigating a fire that killed a woman in a home south of Cornwall.

OPP say they received a call just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening of a fire at a home on Sunnyview Avenue in South Stormont Township.

The caller said there was a person inside the home.

OPP say they found a 65-year-old woman inside the house, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP did not confirm if the fire was suspicious. They said the investigation was in its early stages, and more information will come once the fire marshal has a chance to fully look into the incident.

