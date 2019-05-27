Father, daughter identified as victims of intentional Calgary fire, youngest daughter remains in hospital

A young Calgary girl is fighting for her life in hospital after her father and older sister were killed in a house fire in northwest Calgary on the weekend.

Friends have told Global News that Dorsa Dehdari and her father, Heidar Dehdari, were the two found inside the home at 42 Kincora Drive N.W. on Saturday afternoon. They said Dorsa’s younger sister, Dorna, is the third person taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Calgary police confirmed the girls’ mother, and wife of Heidar, Leila Dehdari was not home at the time of the fire.

The fire was intentional and domestic-related, police confirmed on the weekend, adding that homicide investigators along with the arson unit were involved in the investigation.

The house was owned by Heidar and Leila, according to a land title search.

The girls were living in the home with their mother after their parents separated, according to divorce documents obtained by Global News.

Tweets suggest family turmoil

In a tweet sent just hours before the fire, Dorsa wrote that her father was causing the family suffering and she wanted him to die.

“From the very bottom of my heart, I wish my dad to die so that we won’t have to suffer at his hand anymore. I’m on the brink of losing my mind (going nuts),” read the tweet which Global News translated from Farsi.

In other, previous tweets, Dorsa references a tumultuous relationship with her father, saying a second time she wished her father would die.

“When I hear his lies…I feel like I can’t breathe and my heart feels broken. I hope you die, dad,” a translated tweet from May 20 reads.

On May 11, Dorsa tweeted that her father wished for his children to suffer in their life.

“I’ve never heard/seen a father wish for his kids to suffer and lose in life. I will never forgive you for what you have wished for me,” reads a translated tweet.

In others, Dorsa tweeted that she wished people who lied would turn to stone, and not to be too kind to others as people will hurt you badly.

Friends of the sisters told Global News the family was conflicted and that Dorna would often talk about not appreciating her father.

“The mom and the dad didn’t have a good relationship,” Fariha Rahad said. “Dorna would always tell me she didn’t appreciate her dad.”

Couple going through divorce proceedings

Leila filed for divorce last month after the couple, who were married for 27 years, separated a short while earlier.

The statement of claim in the divorce documents states the couple had two children, 22-year-old Dorsa and 15-year-old Dorna.

Dorna’s Facebook page lists her as having been a student at Sir Winston Churchill High School.

In a statement from the Calgary Board of Education, the board said members of the critical incident response team was at Dorna’s school on Monday supporting students and staff.

“Students were provided guidance and given an opportunity to discuss the tragedy and share their thoughts, feelings and reactions,’ the CBE said.

“At this sad time, our hearts and thoughts are with our student and her family.”

Red ribbons could be seen around the community on Monday as members want to show the surviving family members they aren’t alone as they deal with the tragedy.

Calgary police have said investigators are not looking for any suspects.

— With files from Global News’ Jill Croteau, Kaylen Small