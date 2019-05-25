2 dead, 1 seriously injured in northwest Calgary fire

Two people were found dead inside a home and another was taken to hospital after a fire in northwest Calgary on Saturday, according to EMS.

Emergency crews responded to 42 Kincora Drive N.W. at around 2 p.m., police said.

DEVELOPING @AHS_media confirming 2 people were found dead inside the home, 1 female rushed to hospital in life threatening condition @CalgaryPolice are now investigating #yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/5KgtemFtJO — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) May 25, 2019

The injured female was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life-threatening condition.

EMS couldn’t confirm the ages or sexes of the victims.

Police couldn’t confirm if the blaze was intentional or accidental.

Your Calgary Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Kincora Drive. Please avoid the area between Kincora Ld and Kincora Blvd NW. #yycfire pic.twitter.com/pAug729ofi — CGYFireFighters (@CGYFireFighters) May 25, 2019