2 dead, 1 seriously injured in northwest Calgary fire
Two people were found dead inside a home and another was taken to hospital after a fire in northwest Calgary on Saturday, according to EMS.
Emergency crews responded to 42 Kincora Drive N.W. at around 2 p.m., police said.
The injured female was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life-threatening condition.
EMS couldn’t confirm the ages or sexes of the victims.
Police couldn’t confirm if the blaze was intentional or accidental.
