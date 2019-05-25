Fire
May 25, 2019 4:47 pm
Updated: May 25, 2019 5:46 pm

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in northwest Calgary fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews responded to a fire in northwest Calgary on Saturday.

Michael King/Global News
Two people were found dead inside a home and another was taken to hospital after a fire in northwest Calgary on Saturday, according to EMS.

Emergency crews responded to 42 Kincora Drive N.W. at around 2 p.m., police said.

The injured female was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life-threatening condition.

EMS couldn’t confirm the ages or sexes of the victims.

Police couldn’t confirm if the blaze was intentional or accidental.

