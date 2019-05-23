Calgary firefighters stop fire in Beltline neighbourhood

Calgary fire crews remain on the scene of a downtown apartment fire Thursday morning after a blaze sent one person to hospital and displaced 10 other residents.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at the 1300 block of 16 Avenue S.W. just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, finding a three-story apartment building on fire with “flames rolling out of a top floor unit and onto the balcony.”

Firefighters worked their way into the building and were able to contain the fire in the unit it started in.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact origin and cause of the fire.

One person from the 15-suite building in the Beltline neighbourhood was treated by Alberta Health Services, the fire department said. The remaining 10 residents will be relocated by the property manager after units suffered smoke and water damage.