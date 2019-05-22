Fire forces CBE to cancel classes at northwest Calgary school

A fire that sparked on Tuesday evening has caused the closure of a northwest Calgary school.

According to a statement on the Buffalo Rubbing Stone School website, the fire started after hours so no students or staff were in the building at the time.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters. School officials are now working to clean up after the fire.

As a result of the fire, classes at the K-4 school were cancelled on Wednesday.

“While regular classes are cancelled, we have made arrangements for Buffalo Rubbing Stone students to go to Captain Nicola Goddard School – 405 Panatella Blvd N.W. – for the school day. All students are welcome to attend for the regular school day,” a statement on the website said.

A field trip to Ralph Klein Park that was planned for students has been cancelled.

According to the website, school officials will provide an update on Wednesday afternoon about when classes at Buffalo Rubbing Stone School are expected to resume.