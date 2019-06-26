OPP crime unit investigating ‘suspicious fire’ at Norfolk County home

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a “suspicious” overnight fire at a home in Norfolk County.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a Twitter post that the “suspicious fire” started around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday at a Hastings Drive address in Long Point.

“It was determined that a resident was sleeping inside when they awoke to a fire on the outside wall of the home,” Sanchuk said on Periscope. “The resident immediately fled the residence and contacted 911 and then what they did was they actually got buckets of water to put the fire out.”

Damage to the home is estimated at about $35,000.

“I can tell you right now that we’re very lucky that we are not looking at a fatal fire right now,” said Sanchuk.

The Norfolk County OPP crime unit is currently investigating and is urging anyone with information to contact police.