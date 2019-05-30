3 vehicles destroyed in northeast Calgary fire

Three vehicles were destroyed by flames after a fire sparked in northeast Calgary on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out behind a warehouse in the 4600-block of 6A Street N.E. at around 9:30 p.m.

Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Alistair Robin told Global News the vehicles were fully engulfed when they arrived on scene.

The fire was extinguished before flames could spread to the building.

No injuries were reported and Robin said damage to the building was minimal.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

