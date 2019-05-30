Canada
May 30, 2019 9:28 am

3 vehicles destroyed in northeast Calgary fire

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary firefighters respond to a fire in the 4600-block of 6A Street N.E. on Wednesday, May 29.

Global News
A A

Three vehicles were destroyed by flames after a fire sparked in northeast Calgary on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out behind a warehouse in the 4600-block of 6A Street N.E. at around 9:30 p.m.

Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Alistair Robin told Global News the vehicles were fully engulfed when they arrived on scene.

The fire was extinguished before flames could spread to the building.

No injuries were reported and Robin said damage to the building was minimal.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

READ MORE: Garage destroyed in northeast Calgary fire

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Car Fire
Calgary Fire
Calgary fire department
Calgary vehicle fire
Car Fire
CFD
Fire
Vehicle Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.