May 29, 2019 12:58 am

Garage destroyed in northeast Calgary fire

Crews responded to a detached garage fire in northeast Calgary on Tuesday night.

A detached garage went up in flames in northeast Calgary on Tuesday.

Eleven fire trucks responded to calls from neighbours in the 300 block of 48 Avenue N.E. before 10 p.m., according to the Calgary Fire Department.

The homeowners were not there at the time, officials said.

The CFD said the garage was destroyed but was uncertain if there were vehicles inside.

No one was injured and surrounding homes weren’t affected, crews said.

ENMAX was on scene to asses power line damage.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

