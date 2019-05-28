Calgary police believe father intended to kill both daughters in fatal fire

Calgary police are considering the death and injury of two sisters in a house fire in northwest Calgary intentional.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said Tuesday police are investigating the situation as a homicide and attempted murder.

Heidar Dehdari, 56, and his eldest daughter Dorsa Dehdari, 22, both died in the incident on Kincora Drive Saturday afternoon. Schiavetta said Tuesday the younger daughter Dorna, 15, remains in life-threatening condition.

Officials believe an altercation occurred within the home between the father and the daughters prior to the fire.

They could not confirm the cause of the deaths or whether the father intended to harm himself.

However, police are calling this a “domestically motivated homicide and attempted murder.”

“There was a lot of domestic tension within this residence which led to a violent confrontation on Saturday and we are investigating this as a homicide as well as an attempted murder.”

Schiavetta told reporters the entire family lived in the home at the time of the fire, including Heidar. He also confirmed the mother, Leila Dehdari, was not home at the time of the incident.

According to Schiavetta, police had been called to the home once before for a “domestic event” in December 2018, which was “verbal in nature.”

A statement from the Dehdari family was offered to the media Tuesday via the police that read:

“We wish to share that the news published by various media outlets to date was not provided by our family and we do not confirm the accuracy or any content published. We are now asking for our privacy to be respected at this time of unimaginable sorrow.”

The Kincora Community Association has set up a GoFundMe page for the family.

Calgary police said anyone experiencing a similar situation is encouraged to reach out for help to either the Calgary police Victims Assistance Support Team (VAST) at 403-428-8398 or the Distress Centre at 403-266-4357.

Anyone with information on the fire is being asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.