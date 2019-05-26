Red ribbons adorn trees around Calgary neighbourhood to mourn victims of fatal fire

Members of the Kincora community in northwest Calgary gathered Sunday evening to pay tribute to the victims killed and injured in a fatal fire Saturday.

Red ribbons were handed out to the more than 50 people who showed up. Organizers said the colour red was chosen because it was a victim’s favourite colour.

A solid turnout at the vigil. More than 50 people here. pic.twitter.com/NihZwiJQ7k — Kaylen Small (@KaylenSmall) May 27, 2019

Those who live in the community told Global News they were shocked to learn the tragic news.

Vigil organizer Stacey Slone said the Kincora community is doing its best to support the family in any way it can.

“The community just wants to show their support and there’s not much we can do. But by just getting together and showing the family that we’re there for them and offer our condolences and support, it feels like a community thing to do,” she said.

A moment of silence was held for the victims. #yyc pic.twitter.com/ty2KfDqdHw — Kaylen Small (@KaylenSmall) May 27, 2019

Sameena Siddiqui, a friend of one of the victims, said while they don’t attend the same schools now, their love for makeup is what brought them together.

“We kind of all dressed the same. We all shop at the same stores so I think we really bonded over that. And we shared similar interests,” Siddiqui said.

“It’s really nice to see the community come out and supporting, and we’re not the only ones in this.”

Another friend Fariha Rahad said despite the tragedy, it means a lot to see the neighbourhood come together.

“It goes to show that people in this community really care about each other. For them to all come together — there’s so many people here, more than you’d expect. It’s really heartwarming to see all these people.”

Two people were found dead after a fire and explosion happened inside a northwest Calgary home on Saturday. Another person was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Police confirmed the fire was intentionally set and believe the incident is domestic in nature.

Both the homicide and arson units are now investigating. On Saturday, Calgary police said they were not looking for suspects.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.