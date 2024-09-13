Jasper to end state of emergency, focus on long-term wildfire recovery

Send this page to someone via email

The municipality of Jasper in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is taking the next step this weekend in recovering from the July wildfire that destroyed a third of its buildings.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland told media Friday that the town’s state of emergency will formally end on Sunday.

Ireland said the move means Jasper is transitioning from a short-term recovery perspective to a long-term view.

“As we shift to recovery, one of the important matters on which we are focused is striking a balance between the resumption of economic activity and supporting residents who are experiencing profound personal grief, loss and anxiety, each in their own way,” he said.

Ireland said ending the state of emergency is part of finding that balance, as it will help the tourist town’s much-needed visitor economy start to return.

“While we set the conditions to allow residents to return, one of those conditions is stability of their livelihood,” he said.

“The gradual resumption of our necessary visitor economy will reduce the risk of some returning residents falling into further adversity from prolonged unemployment.”

The town’s website now features a list of businesses that have reopened, which Ireland encouraged prospective visitors to check in advance.

“Our social fabric is inextricably tied to our visitor economy, and we have to have both rise at the same time,” Ireland said.

Although some businesses have reopened, the town estimates 2,000 of its 5,000 residents have no home.

Residents deemed essential workers, like hospital staff, have been helped in securing temporary housing, but the town is working to secure more short-term options.

Officials working on the Jasper rebuild told town council Tuesday that securing enough temporary housing for everybody who was displaced won’t be possible, and priority will be given to essential workers still in need, like teachers.

Jasper’s chief administrative officer said Friday the town has received 13 proposals from companies able to supply temporary housing.

Bill Given said those proposals are now being assessed based on cost, suitability and how quickly the housing can be procured and established.

“We want to have it fit the needs of Jasper residents, and we need to have it (be) something that Jasper residents and all of us will be able to afford,” Given said.

He said the proposals range from prefabricated or modular housing units to camp-style housing with shared kitchen spaces.

“Any housing that may be established is an interim solution and is expected to be rented at market rates.”

Once the proposals are assessed, the town will submit a funding request to the provincial government.

An update on the procurement of temporary housing is expected to be given to town council next Tuesday.