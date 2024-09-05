Jasper wildfire: Several trails, day use areas in national park to reopen Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly seven weeks after a wildfire prompted an evacuation order for all of Jasper National Park, officials say some of the park’s trails and day use areas will reopen to visitors on Friday.

Parks Canada officials announced the news on social media Wednesday, and noted that anyone planning to travel to the mountainous park in western Alberta should be aware that “there are limited services and attractions available in Jasper at this time.”

“If you plan to travel to Jasper, check what’s open and available before you go,” officials said.

Along Miette Road, the areas set to reopen Friday include all pullouts and viewpoints, as well as the Miette Mine and Sulfur Skyline trails. In that area of the park, people should note that the Miette campground as well as the connector trail between Mine Trail and the campground will remain closed.

Along Highway 16, from the east gate of the park to the north side of the Snaring River, all highway pullouts, day use areas and trails will reopen. Talbot Lake and Jasper Lake will also reopen to visitors, as will the climbing area at Morro Slabs. In that area of the park, officials warned that all access to the Overlander Trail is closed because the “area is not safe to enter.”

Also along Highway 16 but west of the town of Jasper, all pullouts and viewpoints will reopen. Dorothy Lake and Christine Lake trails will also reopen, which will facilitate access to Elysium Pass/Devona area trails.

View image in full screen Nearly seven weeks after a wildfire prompted an evacuation order for all of Jasper National Park, officials say some of the park’s trails and day use areas will reopen to visitors on Friday. CREDIT: Jasper National Park

Parks Canada officials noted that areas that will not yet reopen will remain closed for various reasons.

“These closures are to ensure safety, minimize congestion, protect the privacy of residents and support the overall recovery,” they said. “Closures are a legal mechanism which makes entry into these locations unlawful.

“Crews are working hard to assess hazard trees and trail conditions in other areas of the park. Updates will be provided as more areas are deemed safe to enter.”

For more information, you can visit the park’s website.

Municipality of Jasper provides update on townsite’s recovery

Officials with the Municipality of Jasper posted an update on social media Wednesday about progress being made on the townsite’s recovery from the summer wildfire crisis.

They posted a link to a website that lets people know what businesses and community facilities are open.

“Many businesses are navigating significant challenges and are at various stages of reopening, so your patience and understanding as they work toward full operation is deeply appreciated,” municipal officials wrote.

“Supporting our local businesses is crucial to the recovery of our community.

“While the reopening of businesses and community spaces brings hope and progress, please note that some areas of the park, townsite and certain community facilities remain closed for restoration and cleaning.”

Late last month, the national director of the Insurance Bureau of Canada said there have been about 2,500 insurance claims made related to the Jasper wildfire.

The July wildfire emergency in Jasper National Park is currently the ninth-costliest natural disaster in Canada’s history, according to the IBC. The organization revealed the insured damages for the Jasper wildfire are estimated at $880 million.

— with files from Global News’ Caley Gibson