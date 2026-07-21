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Canada

The number of wildfires in Alberta has dropped but air quality remains poor

By Bella Finn Global News
Posted July 21, 2026 8:51 pm
1 min read
A haze of wildfire smoke from B.C. hangs over the downtown as man uses an electric scooter in Calgary on Thursday, July 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A haze of wildfire smoke from B.C. hangs over the downtown as man uses an electric scooter in Calgary on Thursday, July 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
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Alberta Wildfire says the 2026 fire season has seen an improvement, noting there are fewer blazes across the province compared to the previous five years.

On Tuesday, there were 13 active wildfires in the province. Twelve were marked as under control and one is being held, meaning it’s not expected to grow outside its existing boundaries.

This has freed up Alberta Wildfire crews to put out flames elsewhere.

Derrick Forsythe, Wildfire Information Officer with Alberta Wildfire, says, “We have about 95 wildfire fighters and some aircraft in Ontario. We’ve got aircraft and about 70 crew members and support staff in the Northwest Territories and about 81 people in Quebec helping out as well.”

The recent rainstorms in Alberta have kept some of the flames at bay, but it hasn’t stopped poor air quality from wafting across parts of the province.

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Fort Chipewyan and Grande Prairie are among some of the areas measuring a 10+ on the Air Quality Index. This is the highest ranking for poor air quality.

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Most areas are forecasted to return to a low risk level 3 by Wednesday night.

The Calgary Region Airshed Zone collects and monitors air quality data through three hubs scattered throughout the city. It records the air quality in different environments, including urban and industrial, to capture an average reading.

While recording air quality can’t change the data, CRAZ executive director, Jill Bloor, says it’s the best way to know when air is safe.

“You really do want to pay attention to that number if you’re planning to be outside,” Bloor says. “I know most sports leagues in Calgary have that at a 7, they will cancel games. That’s very proactive on their part.”

The smoke is expected to drift away soon, but officials warn that wildfire season is far from over.

Click to play video: 'Europe braces for another heatwave as wildfires scorch Spain, forcing evacuations'
Europe braces for another heatwave as wildfires scorch Spain, forcing evacuations
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