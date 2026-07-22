B.C. wildfires force closure of 2 major highways linking Lower Mainland, Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Two major highways in B.C. are closed due to wildfires burning in the province.

A new wildfire sparked on Tuesday night south of Boston Bar, forcing the closure of Highway 1 and prompting a plea from officials for those in the area to leave immediately.

The communities in that area are now surrounded by fire to the south, west and northeast.

The Anderson Creek wildfire, which is an estimated 1,000 hectares in size, is burning south of the community of Hicks.

The Brunswick Creek wildfire, burning north of North Bend, is now an estimated 5,389.6 hectares in size.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Ainslie Creek wildfire, burning on the east side of the Fraser River, is an estimated 16,499 hectares in size.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Highway 3 is closed at Manning Park, leaving only Highway 5 as the artery connecting the Lower Mainland with the Interior.

In the eastern part of the province, wildfire officials said that more resources are on the way to help battle two wildfires near Kimberley.

The Matthew Creek wildfire is an estimated 567 hectares and has placed the entire community of Kimberley on evacuation alert.

The nearby Tower Creek 2 wildfire is an estimated 250 hectares.

0:45 New wildfire sparked near Boston Bar

There are currently 88 wildfires burning in B.C., 11 of which started in the last 24 hours.