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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    July 22, 2026 at 1:45 pm

    Never had a campfire ban in the 50s60s70s80s90s till all the stupid asholes moved to BC

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Fire

B.C. wildfires force closure of 2 major highways linking Lower Mainland, Interior

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2026 1:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC braces for worsening wildfire conditions'
BC braces for worsening wildfire conditions
B.C.'s wildfire season is intensifying, with officials warning that lightning, hot weather and an ongoing drought could fuel more fire activity in the days ahead. Joining us to explain what's driving these conditions and what they could mean for the rest of the summer is Lori Daniels, UBC forestry professor and co-director of the Centre for Wildfire Coexistence.
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Two major highways in B.C. are closed due to wildfires burning in the province.

A new wildfire sparked on Tuesday night south of Boston Bar, forcing the closure of Highway 1 and prompting a plea from officials for those in the area to leave immediately.

The communities in that area are now surrounded by fire to the south, west and northeast.

The Anderson Creek wildfire, which is an estimated 1,000 hectares in size, is burning south of the community of Hicks.

The Brunswick Creek wildfire, burning north of North Bend, is now an estimated 5,389.6 hectares in size.

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The Ainslie Creek wildfire, burning on the east side of the Fraser River, is an estimated 16,499 hectares in size.

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Meanwhile, Highway 3 is closed at Manning Park, leaving only Highway 5 as the artery connecting the Lower Mainland with the Interior.

In the eastern part of the province, wildfire officials said that more resources are on the way to help battle two wildfires near Kimberley.

The Matthew Creek wildfire is an estimated 567 hectares and has placed the entire community of Kimberley on evacuation alert.

The nearby Tower Creek 2 wildfire is an estimated 250 hectares.

Click to play video: 'New wildfire sparked near Boston Bar'
New wildfire sparked near Boston Bar

There are currently 88 wildfires burning in B.C., 11 of which started in the last 24 hours.

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