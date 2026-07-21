Boston Bar, surrounding area evacuated due to wildfire, Highway 1 closed

Any residents remaining in the Boston Bar area, the Boston Bar First Nation, North Bend and Canyon Alpine must leave the area immediately due to a fast-moving wildfire.
The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation order for the area after a new fire sparked on Tuesday afternoon.
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Residents are being told to evacuate north via Highway 1.
Highway 1 is closed between Anderson River Mainline and Jackass Summit due to the burning near Hell’s Gate.
The fire is an estimated 300 hectares in size and started across the Fraser River, but only a few hundred metres from the southern edge of the Brunswick Creek fire, which has been burning since July 2.
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The Brunswick Creek fire triggered an evacuation order on Tuesday for properties on Scuzzy Creek FSR.
More to come.
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