Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Jasper council hears providing temporary housing for those who lost home to wildfire not possible

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2024 4:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jasper wildfire: Future of town could look very different, mayor says'
Jasper wildfire: Future of town could look very different, mayor says
Jasper wildfire: Future of town could look very different, mayor says – Aug 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Town council in Jasper has heard it won’t be possible to secure temporary housing for everyone who lost homes in a devastating wildfire earlier this year.

The municipality estimates roughly 2,000 of the town’s 5,000 residents have nowhere to live, as more than 800 housing units were destroyed in the July fire.

Andy Esarte, the engineering manager for Canmore, who is temporarily working on the Jasper recovery, says it’s an unrealistic goal to secure housing for everyone in need.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says the Joint Recovery Co-ordination Centre has been focused on securing housing for those deemed essential workers, such as hospital staff, but further options are being assessed for other key workers like teachers ahead of schools reopening next week.

Coun. Wendy Hall says while she understands why the focus has been on finding housing for essential workers, she’s worried some residents are falling through the cracks.

Story continues below advertisement

Council heard the town’s outreach services department helped more than 20 families with housing issues on Monday, the day the department reopened.

Click to play video: 'Parks Canada aerial footage shows Jasper wildfire damage'
Parks Canada aerial footage shows Jasper wildfire damage
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices