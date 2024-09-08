Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jasper wildfire under control nearly 2 months since evacuation: Parks Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2024 11:15 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Tourists start to return to Jasper 7 weeks after historic wildfire'
Tourists start to return to Jasper 7 weeks after historic wildfire
The streets of Jasper are a little busier as the Alberta mountain town slowly returns to normal. Visitors aren't being turned away anymore and as of Friday, a few more areas in the national park have reopened. However, this comes with mixed feelings for residents. Jasmine King reports from Jasper.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite’s structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.

Landon Shepherd, incident commander with the parks agency, told an online media briefing Saturday the change in status means the fire has been sufficiently suppressed to ensure it won’t spread outside of its defined perimeter.

Shepherd says that perimeter is 278 km long.

The fire’s status was last changed on Aug. 17 when it moved from being out-of-control to “being held,” which meant it wasn’t expected to spread into any priority areas.

That happened one day after residents of the Jasper townsite were allowed to return home on Aug. 16.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Shepherd notes there is still a good chance that smoke, as well as flames, will be visible inside the fire area right into early winter.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Jasper wildfire: Future of town could look very different, mayor says'
Jasper wildfire: Future of town could look very different, mayor says
Trending Now

“While we have much to celebrate today, there’s certainly a lot more to be done, and our collaborative efforts aren’t going to end with just putting this ‘under control’ stamp on a very large and complex wildfire, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Municipality of Jasper on the road to rebuilding and recovery,” Shepherd said.

The town’s 5,000 residents and 20,000 visitors to Jasper National Park were ordered out in late July due to the wildfire.

Shepherd said the change in the fire’s status won’t affect what’s open in the park. Campgrounds and many trails remain closed, according to the park’s website, and Shepherd said that reopening them requires crews being able to ensure areas are safe from fire-weakened trees.

The website says Roads are also closed other than Highway 16, Highway 93N, the Columbia Icefield area, Miette Road and Miette Hot Springs area, the Jasper town site, and the Pyramid Lake area west of the Pyramid Lake parking lot.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices