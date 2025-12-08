Back to Jasper: Visitors invited to enjoy the Alberta mountain town this winter

Send this page to someone via email

As the community of Jasper continues to rebuild and recover from the devastating summer 2024 wildfire that wiped out hundreds of properties in the western Alberta mountain town, the municipality, businesses and residents are working to get the message out that Jasper is ready and open for visitors.

The townsite inside Jasper National Park sees visitors year-round, although Tourism Jasper says there are more international tourists during the busier summer season, while winter lends itself to visits from locals from Edmonton and the rest of Alberta.

That said, winter tourism is more important in the wake of the 2024 wildfire.

Global Edmonton’s weekend morning news recently highlighted several things to do and see in our Back to Jasper series.

Below are those interviews on how to enjoy in the western Alberta mountain town and surrounding national park this winter.

Pop-up market village gives fire-ravaged businesses new space to operate

Following the 2024 Jasper wildfire, rebuilding is well underway and tourism is critical to the local businesses — especially over the winter.

Deputy mayor of the municipality of Jasper, Ralph Melnyk, shares updates on the town’s rebuild along with information about their new, temporary pop-up village marketplace for businesses affected by the fire.

5:32 Back to Jasper: Pop-up market village gives fire-ravaged businesses new space to operate

The perfect holiday experience at Evil Dave’s Grill

Evil Dave’s Grill has been a staple in Jasper’s culinary community for nearly two decades.

Owner Mike Day joins Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton to show off some easy-to-prepare dishes perfect for a cocktail party or dinner with friends.

19:42 Back to Jasper: The perfect holiday experience at Evil Dave’s Grill

Classic holiday magic at the Jasper Park Lodge this winter

Global Edmonton couldn’t go back to Jasper without including one of the most iconic spots in the Alberta national park: the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

The Fairmont JPL was not as badly affected by the fire, due to quick-thinking staff who left sprinklers running before evacuating — a move for which the hotel’s general manager was recently honoured.

General manager Garrett Turta talks about the JPL’s upcoming festive winter experiences and shares an update on the storied hotel’s multi-million-dollar renovations.

5:24 Back to Jasper: Classic holiday magic at the Jasper Park Lodge this winter

Into the kitchen with The Raven Bistro

The Raven in central Jasper has been named one of our country’s top restaurants on Open Table.

As part of Global Edmonton’s Back to Jasper weekend special series, The Raven Bistro owner Ashley Kliewer and her daughter and sous chef Alana took over our kitchen to highlight some dishes.

16:59 Back to Jasper: Into the kitchen with The Raven Bistro

Take in the stars at Jasper’s dark sky preserve

Did you know that Jasper is a dark sky preserve?

The protected area has lower light pollution, offering a celestial experience not possible in most cities and towns.

Stargazing tours of the Rockies are available at the Jasper Planetarium on the Jasper Park Lodge grounds.

As part of Global Edmonton’s Back to Jasper special, planetarium general manager Tyler Burgardt shares what visitors can expect.

4:07 Back to Jasper: Take in the stars at this Alberta dark sky preserve

Hit the slopes as Marmot Basin opens to incredible snow conditions

Marmot Basin is officially open for the 2025-2026 winter season. The iconic Rockies ski resort in Jasper National Park offers an authentic and accessible experience for inexperienced and expert skiers and snowboarders alike.

Vice-president Brian Rode shares more about the incredible snow they’ve received and how Marmot is encouraging tourists to visit.

4:26 Back to Jasper: Hit the slopes as Marmot Basin opens to incredible snow conditions