Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Jasper’s Patricia Street Deli rises from the ashes with new Edmonton eatery

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted December 4, 2025 8:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jasper’s beloved Patricia Street Deli re-opens in Edmonton'
Jasper’s beloved Patricia Street Deli re-opens in Edmonton
A beloved deli that was destroyed by the devastating 2024 wildfire in Jasper has relocated to Edmonton and officially opened this week. The owner's say they're bringing the essence of Jasper to their new space, and it marks a fresh start for the family business. Jaclyn Kucey reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As the town of Jasper continues to rebuild from the devastating wildfire of 2024, a beloved eatery has officially relocated and reopened in downtown Edmonton.

Patricia Street Deli was one of several Jasper businesses lost to the flames. Owners Glen and Wendy Leitch had just celebrated the business’s 20th anniversary days before the fire hit.

Glen and Wendy had planned to retire in Jasper, but the fire forced them to relocate to Edmonton — which is where they  plan to stay for the foreseeable future.

Now in their 70s, they didn’t think they could rebuild and reopen. However, their kids became shareholders and lead the way to move to Edmonton for a start fresh.

When speaking with Global News earlier this year, the couple said reopening with the deli’s old traditions would not have been possible without the help of their children.

Story continues below advertisement

A binder containing all their recipes and product photos was lost to the fire, however before that, their kids spent time  copying all the info inside it into digital cloud storage.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Without the recipes, it would have been really difficult,” Glen said earlier this year.

Click to play video: 'Jasper deli moving its rebuild to Edmonton'
Jasper deli moving its rebuild to Edmonton

The efforts appear to have paid off. Before opening day on Monday, Dec. 1, Wendy said they had people waiting in their cars outside the  new deli at 10567 111 St. near MacEwan University.

“We had people from Jasper drive to have a bite to eat, and head back home,” Wendy said.

“There were tears and hugs.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "There were tears and hugs."
“It’s wonderful to have this here [in Edmonton] so they come and see we’re still here, Patricia Street Deli is still here,” Glen said.
Story continues below advertisement

The pair said they will be serving their well-known sandwiches, with a new celiac-friendly menu.

With files from Phil Heidenreich and Erik Bay, Global News

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices