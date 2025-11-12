Warm weather stalls Marmot Basin opening, delays winter activities in Jasper

Send this page to someone via email

Picturesque, snow-capped Rocky Mountains attract thousands of tourists and locals alike to Jasper National Park every winter. But here’s the problem — right now there’s no snow.

“It’s been unseasonably warm,” said Marmot Basin ski resort vice-president Brian Rode. “That’s kind of pushed back our snow making.”

The shoulder season ahead of winter has been warm and dry in the western Alberta mountain town, which relies on visitors drawn to the area for hiking, experiencing nature and, in the winter, hitting the slopes.

“We just have to be a little bit more patient until we get a little colder weather and some more snow,” said Tyler Riopel, CEO of Tourism Jasper.

“There’s some factors that we can’t control and weather is always the one thing early season that we sort of wait on.”

Marmot Basin was hoping to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 14, but that won’t happen because Mother Nature isn’t playing ball — something locals say isn’t out of the ordinary.

“Every year the target opening date is just the target opening date,” Riopel said. “Some years it’s bang on they have lots of snow to open and other years they don’t.”

That said, it’s a guarantee winter is coming at some point.

“It’s not a concern about if the hill will open, it’s just us being patient and the anticipation of getting into the ski season that is the frustrating part,” Riopel continued.

View image in full screen The mid-mountain area of Marmot Basin ski resort in early November 2025. Courtesy: Marmot Basin

While the upper and middle parts of the mountain at Marmot Basin are snow-covered, the slopes below the upper chalet are still bare.

Closer to the lower chalet, trees and grass are popping through a thin dusting of the white stuff.

That zone is usually where Marmot makes snow, but that hasn’t been possible with temperatures above zero, Rode said.

“It will only take a bit more snow up there for that to start to get in good shape,” he added. “The lower mountain, it’s really that last 400-500 metres as we head towards the lower chalet, that we can cover quite quickly with snowmaking.”

View image in full screen The lower mountain area of Marmot Basin ski resort in early November 2025. Courtesy: Marmot Basin

Right now, Marmot Basin is keeping a close eye on the forecast and is expecting snow on Thursday and cooler weather in the days to come.

Staff are ready to go and the new target date for Marmot Basin to open is Friday, Nov. 21, but it could open sooner.

“It could be just one day’s notice because things can happen so quickly,” Rode said, explaining as little as 10-15 centimetres of snow would make a world of difference and allow for an opening mid-week.

Rode said skiing and snowboarding is the backbone of Jasper’s winter tourism economy and Marmot’s opening is critical not only for the town still recovering from the 2024 wildfire.

“It’s really important to the greater economy, for the hotels, the restaurants, all of the hospitality workers — and not just here in Jasper,” Rode said. “It has a knock-on effect in Edmonton — ski shops and all those affiliated businesses, and even travel along the Yellowhead corridor between Edmonton and Jasper.”

While many Albertans head to Jasper for mountain skiing, Tourism Jasper said winter is the slowest season for overall tourism.

“I know that a lot of Edmontonians feel that Jasper is a winter destination, but we’re actually busiest in our summer,” Riopel said. “So, you know, having a strong winter is always important for Jasper, we look to get as many visitors into the destination as possible so that our businesses can have a successful off-season.”

That is even more important in the wake of the 2024 wildfire that destroyed hundreds of properties in the town, including accommodations.

Two hotels, Maligne Lodge and Mount Robson Inn, were razed to the ground by the fire, along with the town’s hostel and many cabins at surrounding rural properties.

All have started their rebuilds, Riopel said, but added that takes time and most won’t be operational for probably another year.

“There’s less inventory of hotel rooms and so the summer wasn’t quite as strong as compared to previous summers, even though our visitation levels were as high as they could be — still (it) represents a bit of a decrease in the overall visitation,” Riopel said.

"So we look to have a stronger winter, just to help all businesses and thereby all our residents have a better sort of year-round economic viability."

One tourism attraction that will not be open this winter is Maligne Canyon.

View image in full screen File: A climber on the frozen waterfall at Maligne Canyon in Jasper, Alta. Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Featuring dramatic waterfalls and cavernous channels that can be explored and ice-climbed once the winter freeze sets in, the landmark has been one of Jasper’s most stunning attractions.

But as wildfire raged through the area in July 2024, it felled trees and destroyed pedestrian bridges and walking paths.

“Parks Canada is still doing their assessments on slope stability in there and it’s still an evolving situation, so they’ve just determined that it’s not quite safe for people to go into yet,” Riopel said.

The nearby Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was not as badly affected by the fire, due to quick-thinking staff who left sprinklers running before evacuating – a move the hotel’s general manager was recently honoured for.

The delay in Marmot’s opening means some Jasper Park Lodge guests are choosing to reschedule their bookings. There’s no snow in the valley near the townsite and the lodge, and the lakes aren’t frozen yet for skating – but the hotel isn’t worried.

“Mother Nature has her own course,” said Rabih Maleh, director of wellbeing at Jasper Park Lodge. “Winter in Jasper always comes.”

View image in full screen The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in early winter, before Lac Beauvert has frozen. Courtesy: Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

The lodge says there’s still plenty to do before then, including trying out their new natural cold plunge and outdoor sauna experience, plus fall hiking without needing to wear winter boots.

“We feel like it’s an extended invitation from Mother Nature just to come and visit more the trails and do lots of beautiful hikes as well during November,” Maleh said. “Even if the lake is not frozen, there are too many things to be done here.

"Some people will come anyway, just to enjoy Jasper."

Riopel noted for those who prefer a quiet weekend away, right now is the perfect time to visit.

“Fall and early winter in Jasper is probably one of my favourite times of year and it’s a bit of the best-kept secret to be honest, when we look at what you can do in Jasper,” Riopel said.

“This time of year, the weather isn’t so cold that you can’t get out. There’s still lots of hiking and trails to explore.”