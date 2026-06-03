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Canada

101-year-old Ontario woman victimized in alleged cheque fraud

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 3, 2026 4:28 pm
1 min read
A Huntsville woman has been charged after police allege she attempted to deposit a fraudulent cheque belonging to a 101-year-old local resident. View image in full screen
A Huntsville woman has been charged after police allege she attempted to deposit a fraudulent cheque belonging to a 101-year-old local resident. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
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A Huntsville, Ont., woman is facing fraud charges after police allege she attempted to deposit a fraudulent cheque belonging to a 101-year-old local resident.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to a bank in Huntsville on May 21 after receiving reports of a suspected fraud.

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Investigators allege a woman attempted to deposit a cheque believed to be fraudulent.

Police said the investigation determined the cheque belonged to a 101-year-old Huntsville resident.

As a result of the investigation, OPP charged a 45-year-old individual of Huntsville, on June 2 with fraud under $5,000 and obtaining by false pretense.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 21.

Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant against fraud and report suspicious activity to local police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

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