3 facing arson charges after vehicle, house fires in east London: police

Three people — two from London and one from Port Franks — are facing arson charges in connection with a vehicle fire and two subsequent house fires in east London over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Delaware and Horace streets, west of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road, around 4 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a vehicle fire in the driveway of a home.

The fire spread to two residential properties adjacent to the driveway, police said. The home’s occupants were able to escape without injury, and crews managed to extinguish the blaze.

Police said the fire was deemed to be suspicious in nature. Damage to the vehicle and the two properties was determined to be approximately $160,000.

An 18-year-old Port Franks woman, a 23-year-old London man and a 26-year-old London man have been jointly charged with arson with disregard for human life and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The accused are set to appear in court in London on future dates, police said.

The blaze on Delaware Street came 40 minutes after crews were called to a suspicious school bus fire outside of A.B. Lucas Secondary School in north London. Police say an 18-year-old London man has been charged with arson causing damage to property.

Police said the two incidents were not connected.