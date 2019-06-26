Man charged with arson in north London school bus fire: police

City police say an 18-year-old London man has been charged in connection with a fire that left a school bus charred at A.B. Lucas Secondary School.

It was around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday when police say they responded to the high school on Tennant Avenue, east of Adelaide Street North, in London’s northeast end.

READ MORE: Fire that charred school bus deemed suspicious by London police

A number of area residents told 980 CFPL News they heard what sounded like an explosion. Officers say they arrived to find a full-sized school bus on fire.

The vehicle-bound blaze was later extinguished by London firefighters. Investigators pegged damage at $60,000 and had deemed the fire suspicious earlier this week.

In an update issued on Wednesday, police said an 18-year-old London man had been arrested and charged with arson causing damage to property. The accused is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

The school bus blaze came 40 minutes before a separate suspicious vehicle fire at an address near Delaware and Horace streets, west of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road. Three people — two from London and one from Port Franks — face arson charge in that incident.

Police said the two incidents were not connected.

READ MORE: 3 facing arson charges after vehicle, house fires in east London: police