Fire that charred school bus deemed suspicious by London police
London police have released information about a fire that destroyed a school bus at A.B. Lucas Secondary School.
Officers say it was around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday when they responded to the high school on Tennant Avenue in the northeast end, east of Adelaide Street North.
A number of area residents told 980 CFPL News they heard what sounded like an explosion. Images from the scene show a charred school bus on the street.
Investigators say the blaze, which caused about $60,000 in damage, is considered suspicious.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
