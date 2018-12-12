London man charged with arson after suspicious fire at King Street apartment building

A suspicious fire at a downtown apartment building on Tuesday has resulted in an arson charge being laid against a 40-year-old man, police said.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on King Street near Waterloo and Colborne streets around 7:30 p.m. in connection to a working structure fire.

Investigators later determined the fire was suspicious in nature, and police and the fire inspector remained at the scene and continued to investigate.

Few other details are known, but police said on Wednesday that a 40-year-old London man had been taken into custody, charged with arson with disregard for human life, and possession of a Schedule I substance.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

