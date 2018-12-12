London, Ont. teen to be prime minister for the day thanks to Make-A-Wish Canada

A teen from London, Ont., will be prime minister for the day, thanks to Make-A-Wish Canada.

When Aiden Anderson, 15, who suffers from a heart condition, learned that he was eligible for a Make-A-Wish experience, he said he knew right away that he wanted to be the nation’s leader.

He arrived in Ottawa with his family on Monday, greeted by the RCMP and the prime minister’s protection detail at the airport before checking in at the Fairmont Château Laurier. He took part in a full day of activities on Tuesday, including tours of the Tactical Protective Operations Facility, Rideau Hall, a visit to the Musical Ride Branch and stables, and the prime minister’s aircraft.

Anderson will spend Wednesday on Parliament Hill, receiving a special tour of Parliament and attending Question Period in the House of Commons where his name will be mentioned. Anderson will also hold his own news conference at 1:20 p.m., attend a dinner and spend some time with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He admits he’s been interested in politics from a very young age.

“I just like learning about our country, I like learning about how much money we’re spending on things like health care and schools, to spending money on national security and defence and what’s going on in the House of Commons,” Anderson said.

Anderson will spend a full day with the Canadian Army on Thursday, shadowing the commander. Anderson will be outfitted with his own uniform and named honorary lieutenant colonel for the day. He will end his day with a visit to the Canadian War Museum and meeting with its CEO.

He said he would focus on international policy if he had the opportunity to be prime minister for more than a day.

“What I would want to do is help other countries who are in a particularly tight spot like Ukraine or countries in Africa who are being constantly under attack by other people. I want to help out those people who just want to live and help bring justice to the world,” he said.

According to Make-A-Wish, much of Anderson’s itinerary will be kept secret from him. Although he has a general idea of what he will be doing, the organization has planned several unexpected surprises.