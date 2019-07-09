Separate vehicle fires at same home were deliberately set, say Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP believe a pair of vehicle fires that occurred just days apart at a Rutland home were deliberately set, and now they’re asking for public help.

The first vehicle fire at the home in the 800 block of Galbraith Place occurred on June 30. When emergency crews arrived, a green Mazda Miata was ablaze.

READ MORE: Kelowna fire destroys two vehicles, police treating blaze as suspicious

The second vehicle fire at the home occurred on July 8, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Police said when they arrived on scene, firefighters were actively extinguishing the blaze, which had spread to an adjacent structure.

“RCMP fire investigators have since conducted an examination of the vehicle, a black Acura TL, at the scene and now believe that the fire was deliberately set,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Police believe that the flames, which primarily damaged the exterior of the Acura sedan, had spread to the exterior of a nearby carriage house, that was occupied by two individuals at the time. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 4, 2019): Vehicle goes up in flames on Kelowna street

Police believe both cases are the act of an arsonist, adding that they may be related.

If you witnessed either incident or have information and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.