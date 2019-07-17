Fire at under-construction infill homes in Edmonton’s McKernan neighbourhood

An infill home being built in Edmonton’s University of Alberta area caught fire late Tuesday night, causing damage to the structure and the neighbouring skinny home.

The two houses were being built on 75 Avenue near 112 Street in the McKernan neighbourhood, where firefighters were called to a blaze just after 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find one of the homes on fire with flames shooting through the roof.

Neighbouring homes on either side were evacuated as a precaution, and crews focused on making sure the flames didn’t spread to the occupied houses.

They got the fire under control about half an hour later, and crews stayed on the scene for a few more hours putting out hotspots and making sure embers didn’t start new fires.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire was mostly contained to the one building, but there was some damage to the neighbouring infill house.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.