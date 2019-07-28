Oliver Fire Department knocks down Saturday evening inferno

The Oliver and Willowbrook fire departments were called to a fire in a rural area near Oliver, B.C., on Saturday.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a brush fire that had spread to a mobile home.

“[We] believe one of the homeowners was there and had a vehicle that was being worked on,” said Rob Graham of the Oliver Fire Department.

Crews saw jumper cables connected to one of the vehicles on the property, which Graham says could have started the fire.

Graham said there were “two sets of jumper cables bridged together, and where they were bridged together may have been sitting in some brush or some tall grasses.

“Because of that, it may have arced, caused a spark and caught that grass on fire,” he explained.

Along with the mobile home, Graham said there were three vehicles damaged in the blaze.

Graham added that this particular fire was challenging due to its location.

“Water resources were very limited so we had to shuttle our water in for the pumpers” in order to keep up with the firefighting efforts, Graham said.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.