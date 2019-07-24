Suspect arrested in Oliver, B.C., convenience store robbery: RCMP

A man accused of robbing a South Okanagan convenience store earlier this month is facing several charges, according to police.

Oliver RCMP say Joshua Penner was arrested on the evening of July 12, the same day Oliver Family Grocery on Main Street was robbed.

Police say the robbery took place at 6:45 p.m., when a lone man wearing dark clothing, along with a mask over his face, entered the store while wielding a large knife.

The man demanded money, but the cashier was able to pull at the suspect’s mask during the incident, enough to see the suspect’s face.

The man fled with a small amount of cash.

Notably, the Chevron gas station on Main Street was robbed on July 4 in a similar fashion, with a lone, masked male entering the store while wielding a large knife and demanding money.

The suspect left with less than $100 and several packs of cigarettes.

That robbery, which took place at 10:20 p.m., is still under investigation.

However, an Oliver police officer who was familiar with the incident used the latest description to identify the convenience store suspect.

Police say Penner hails from Alberta, is new to Oliver and is currently in custody at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver.