Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following reported robbery from local Circle K

Barrie police are searching for two male suspects who reportedly carried out an armed robbery at a Circle K in Barrie during the early morning hours of Monday.

At about 2:45 a.m., the suspects entered the store located at the Esso gas station at 99 Mapleview Dr. E., police say.

The first suspect walked to the counter holding a backpack and demanded money from victims, police say, whereas the second suspect walked around the counter, displayed a weapon and demanded cigarettes be put in a garbage bag that he was holding.

According to officers, both suspects left the store and were last seen running east on Mapleview Drive.

The first suspect is described to be between 5′ 8″ and 5′ 10″, 20 to 25 years old, with a slim build and short, dirty blond hair, police say. He was wearing a dark grey long-sleeved shirt with a black hood, a dark bandana with a white design, black jogging pants and a thin latex glove on his left hand, police add.

Officers say the second suspect is also described to be between 5′ 8″ and 5′ 10″, 20 to 25 years old, with a slim build and long dark hair. According to police, the second suspect is left-handed and was wearing a blue baseball cap with a logo on it, a dark grey long-sleeved shirt with a dark black hoodie underneath, a blue bandana with a white logo, grey jogging pants and white running shoes.

Police say anyone with information can contact Det. Const. B. Carleton of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2549, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

