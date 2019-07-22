Crime
July 22, 2019 5:48 pm

Man charged, cattle prod seized after road rage incident in Midland: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

After speaking with the suspect, police say, officers seized a conductive energy device, also known as a cattle prod.

Police handout
A A

A 25-year-old man from Tay Township has been charged after a reported road rage incident in Midland on Saturday night, OPP say.

Officers responded to a report of a male driver being threatened by another male driver on King Street, police say.

READ MORE: 19-year-old Midland man charged with arson after fire in Victoria Harbour: OPP

The victim and suspect were located in a convenience store parking lot on Midland Avenue, OPP add.

After speaking with the suspect, police say, officers seized a conductive energy device, also known as a cattle prod.

READ MORE: North York man drowns in Muskoka River: OPP

Michael Zachary Corriveau was subsequently charged with possession of a restricted weapon at an unauthorized place and assault with a weapon, police say.

According to officers, the accused was released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Aug. 29.

WATCH: (July 18, 2019) Two bodies found in Campbellford area home: OPP

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cattle prod
Midland
Midland news
Midland road rage
Ontario Provincial Police
Road Rage
Road Rage Incident
Southern Georgian Bay OPP
Town of Midland

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.