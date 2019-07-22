Man charged, cattle prod seized after road rage incident in Midland: OPP
A 25-year-old man from Tay Township has been charged after a reported road rage incident in Midland on Saturday night, OPP say.
Officers responded to a report of a male driver being threatened by another male driver on King Street, police say.
The victim and suspect were located in a convenience store parking lot on Midland Avenue, OPP add.
After speaking with the suspect, police say, officers seized a conductive energy device, also known as a cattle prod.
Michael Zachary Corriveau was subsequently charged with possession of a restricted weapon at an unauthorized place and assault with a weapon, police say.
According to officers, the accused was released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Aug. 29.
