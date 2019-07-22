Shotgun, machete used in robbery on First Nation in Saskatchewan

RCMP are on the lookout for two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery on a First Nation in Saskatchewan earlier this year.

The suspects entered a convenience store on Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation armed with a shotgun and machete at 6:45 p.m. CT on March 4, according to a police report.

They fled the Stop ‘n Go with stolen money and tobacco products. No injuries were reported.

As a result of an investigation, Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP have identified Jarrett Poitras, 25, and 27-year-old Jere Pinacie.

Both are facing charges of armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Poitras, of Muscowpetung, is also facing multiple gun charges. He is described as five-foot-10 and about 220 pounds.

Pinacie, of Muskowekwan First Nation, is described as five-foot eight and about 120 pounds.

The accused are known to frequent Regina, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP at 306-332-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation is approximately 60 kilometres northeast of Regina.

