Man, 28, and 15-year-old girl charged after convenience store robbery: police
London police have charged a man and a teenage girl following an armed robbery at a convenience store located in northwest London.
Police say the incident occurred early Wednesday morning around 2:20 a.m. at a convenience store located at 1225 Wonderland Road North.
According to police, the clerk of the store reported of two individuals entering the store and threatening her with a gun while demanding for money and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.
Police say the two suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning following investigations.
As a result, a 28-year old London man and a 15-year-old girl are each charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, and with wearing a mask/disguise during the commission of an offence.
The man is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Both suspects were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
