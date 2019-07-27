Richter Mountain wildfire now estimated at 150 hectares in size

The Richter Mountain wildfire is now estimated at 150 hectares, more than twice the size it was on Thursday, and is still listed as out of control.

As a result of the fire’s growth, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) issued an evacuation alert for 10 properties near the fire.

Burning along Highway 3 in the Southern Interior, between Cawston and Osoyoos, the BC Wildfire Service believes the fire was sparked by lightning on Wednesday.

The Richter Mountain Wildfire (K51089) is now ~150 ha as a result of winds and warmer drying conditions. There are 63 personnel on site with helicopters & airtanker support. These resources will be working into the evening & 20 personnel will work overnight with heavy equipment. pic.twitter.com/hmpScps8ce — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 27, 2019

That evening, it was estimated to be 25 hectares in size.

By Thursday, it had grown to around 60 hectares. The blaze, however, was fanned by overnight downslope winds heading into Friday, and it exploded in size.

BC Wildfire noted that warm and dry weather conditions also played a role in the fire’s expansion.

According to Environment Canada, the weather forecast for Osoyoos on Saturday will be a mixed bag. A mix of sun and clouds, along with a high of 27 C, are expected.

The national weather service is also calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm, plus 30 kilometre-per-hour winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Nicole Bonnett of the B.C. Wildfire Service said 20 firefighters were on the scene overnight and that 67 firefighters will be battling the blaze on Saturday, along with air support, including helicopters that will be bucketing the blaze.

EOC Info Update: July 26, 2019 5:15pm

An Evacuation Alert for 10 Properties in Electoral Area "B" Cawston area has been issued due to the Ritcher Mountain Wildfire.

Click below to see the full info release & list of properties under Evacuation Alert.https://t.co/W0MMEZ8bPt pic.twitter.com/FNlJLh52mG — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) July 27, 2019

Below are the properties under the evacuation alert:

101 Chopaka Rd.

963 Highway 3

1002 Highway 3

1009 Highway 3

1090 Highway 3

1095 Highway 3

1117 Highway 3

1125 Highway 3

1131 Highway 3

1143 Highway 3