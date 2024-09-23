Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Victoria businesses vent over long-shuttered sidewalk

By Simon Little & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 8:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Condemned Victoria sidewalk hurting businesses'
Condemned Victoria sidewalk hurting businesses
Visitors to a stretch of Broad Street in downtown Victoria have had to navigate safety barriers on the sidewalk for three summers now, and there's no clear end date. Businesses say they're suffering and as kylie Stanton reports, some have left already.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Businesses in an area of downtown Victoria say they’re frustrated with a sidewalk repair project that’s dragged on for more than two years.

For three summers, the sidewalk along Broad Street between View and Yates streets has been behind barricades.

The barriers are meant to divert foot traffic as the City of Victoria works to repair historic glass-prism sidewalks.

But businesses in the are say little work has been done since the barriers went up.

Click to play video: 'Greater Victoria School Board ordered to develop safety plan'
Greater Victoria School Board ordered to develop safety plan

“The next day they said we changed our mind, we are not going to repair the sidewalks … now, two and a half years later, we’re still here,” said Jim Cassels, owner of clothing store Simply the Best.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are paying for street-front window shopping, and you can’t get near my windows.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Cassels said the stores on either side of his have moved out since the work got underway.

He said he’s been unable to get any clarity from the city about when the work will finally be completed.

Evleen Zeidan, manager of nearby Macchiato Cafe, said the uncertainty about the work was difficult to deal with.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Study sheds light on impact of Victoria Police ACT teams'
Study sheds light on impact of Victoria Police ACT teams

“Getting some timeframes that would be measurable, so we can anticipate the length it will continue because it has definitely impacted us,” she said.

“It’s really about the summer passing by and we just didn’t have the opportunity to meet as many people visiting Victoria as we would have liked, and being the third summer it’s just been really ongoing.”

Story continues below advertisement

The building’s landlord did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, the City of Victoria said the under-sidewalk basement has sparked safety concerns, and that decommissioning it “involves complex assessment, design and planning work which is a lengthy process.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices