‘Low-lives’: Langley sod farmer furious after vandals do $50K in damage

A Langley, B.C., turf farmer is searching for answers after someone did thousands of dollars of damage to his crop.

Rob Rindt, who is also a Township of Langley municipal councillor, owns and operates Western Turf Farms, which grows and sells grass sod.

Rindt said at some point late Saturday night or early Saturday morning, someone moved massive concrete blocks to get through a cable and onto one of his fields.

They then drove onto the field, where he estimates they did $50,000 in damage.

“They went over quite the area doing doughnuts on the grass here, digging it up and tearing up all the bio netting and everything,” Rindt said.

“You spend a lot of hard work on growing this grass, and in the pit of your stomach it just makes you feel sick, right? It’s not easy growing anything, never mind beautiful lush grass.”

He said he does not believe the damage will be covered by insurance and has reported the incident to Langley RCMP.

He said he is not ruling anything out as far as a motive goes, and can’t help but feel the incident might be targeted.

Rindt has also posted a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“They’re low-lives who don’t care about anybody else’s property,” he said.

“It’s a big chunk of change … every dollar counts, so it’s a big hit.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP.