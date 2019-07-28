Police seeking information after alleged hit-and-run involving cyclist in Kelowna

Police in Kelowna are asking the public for any additional information after an alleged hit-and-run incident involving a cyclist took place on Saturday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., police and paramedics responded to the 800 block of Clifton Road, where a woman was reportedly hit by a passing vehicle while riding her bike.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Richter Mountain wildfire now estimated at 250 hectares in size

The woman, who is in her 50s, was tended to by fire rescue and paramedics with B.C. Emergency Health Services before being taken to hospital.

In a release, RCMP said her injuries were moderate and are believed to be non-life-threatening.

READ MORE: Oliver Fire Department knocks down Saturday evening inferno

Kelowna RCMP is now searching for the vehicle involved in the collision, which is believed to be a 10- to 15-year-old orange Infiniti FX35 or FX45.

“Investigators also believe that the suspect vehicle will have notable damage to the front passenger quarter panel and wheel well,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey with Kelowna RCMP.

Police say anyone who witnessed the incident should call Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers to assist in the investigation.