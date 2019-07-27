Kelowna firefighters douse fire in detached garage

Kelowna firefighters doused a fire in a detached garage on Saturday morning.

The blaze, according to the Kelowna Fire Department, happened on the 300 block of Mills Road and was reported just before 8 a.m.

The fire department said that when emergency crews arrived, smoke and flames were confirmed from the detached garage located at the rear of a boarded-up residence.

The home is located near the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 33.

Firefighters made their way inside the garage and contained the blaze.

In all, 14 personnel were on scene, along with three fire engines.

The fire is under investigation, though the cause isn’t deemed suspicious.